Perivale Gallery features ‘Generations: The Art of Jay Favot’

SPRING BAY—One quote overheard by this reporter on Saturday at the Perivale Gallery exhibition and opening for the show ‘Generations: The Art of Jay Favot,’ seems apt to describe his work. “I realized you were good, but I didn’t realize how good you are,” one lady could be overheard telling the artist,

Fourteen of Mr. Favot’s bright, beautiful and new creative works were on display at the show. It was interesting to hear how at least one Island artist had an inspiration on him at a younger age. “When I was younger I always looked up to Ken Danby and Alex Colville. I like Canadian content,” he told the Recorder. “Locally, even when I was younger I used to go to shows featuring the works of Ivan Wheale.”

“Yes, all of my works at this show are new,” said Mr. Favot, who lives in Sudbury. Two of his latest works did not make it into the show as they were sold prior to the opening.

- Advertisement -

To say his works are stunning and of a variety would be an understatement, including his work ‘Killarney Generations.’

“I try to have my art works bright, turned up a bit,” stated Mr. Favot. “Art is not something that you measure, but what you feel.”

Mr. Favot was recently featured in a 16-page spread in the 2017 spring/summer edition of Arabella, Canada’s foremost art, design and architecture publication and as ‘Artist to Collect,’ he has recently figured prominently in awards at well-known and respected art venues.

He was the recipient of the Peg Forbes Memorial Award, which is one of the top awards, at the 2016 La Cloche Art Show for his painting ‘The Crack,’ as well as being the 2016 winner of the People’s Choice Award at Perivale Gallery’s annual ‘In the Spirit of Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven Show,’ for his painting, ‘Above Killarney.’

Mr. Favot is driven to strive harder and better in his art every year. His inspirations have come from a variety of sources, including Ontario and Quebec landscapes and city scapes, as well as taking a fresh view of the ordinary moments of life, with both people and things. His available works can be viewed at Perivale Gallery until September 16.