PERCY ROSZEL

September 2, 1952 – December 24, 2018

In Loving Memory of Percy Roszel, born on Manitoulin Island to Nedera DiLullo and Clifford Roszel both predeceased. He will be lovingly remembered by his step-father Domenico DiLullo, siblings Judy Eadie (Wayne), Wilmer-Buzz Roszel (Corazone), Lyndsay-Mike Roszel (Evelyn predeceased), Georgina Roszel, Ronald and Nita Roszel (both predeceased). Loving uncle to Jamie, LeeAnne, Chris, Amie, Wanda, Stacy, April and Christine. He will be missed by his friends and great-nieces and nephews. Percy loved being in nature and did so by spending his days on his brother and nephew’s farm helping out with whatever needed to be done. He loved hunting and did so every deer season with his family. Spending time with family and friends meant the most to him. He will forever stay close to our hearts and not far from our thoughts. Visitation family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 12 pm noon. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00PM at the Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Hovi officiating. Burial will take place later in the Spring.Share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.

