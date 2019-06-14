Penny Palonen appointed to Burpee-Mills council

EVANSVILLE – A new councillor has been appointed in the Township of Burpee-Mills.

“We have appointed Penny Palonen to council,” confirmed Ken Noland, reeve of Burpee-Mills, last week. “We had approached several people in the township as to whether they would be interested in serving on council. As council we had to first declare the position vacant and then had 60 days to decide if we were going to hold an election or appoint someone to council.”

Council had to look at the process of adding a new member of council after the recent passing of Councillor Pentti Palonen.

“Penny had indicated she would be interested in being on council,” said Reeve Noland. “She is involved in many things in the community. I think she is going make a great councillor.”

Ms. Palonen told the Recorder, “I had been contacted by council along with a couple of other local residents about stepping forward for the council position and I said I would be interested.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Ms. Palonen, “but I don’t intend to be Pentti (her late husband), I can’t be. I don’t have his strength in working with government.” She pointed out that over the years, especially the past few, “I would help him go through the council agendas and what happened at meetings. But I will still have a lot of catching up to do with council business and being a councillor.”

Ms. Palonen writes the Burpee-Mills monthly newsletter, is president of the Burpee-Mills Golden Age Club and is their representative on the township recreation committee. She is also involved in the local Horticultural Society. “I’m hoping to do a good job on council,” she said. “I will try my best.”

“I think Penny will be a really good councillor, it’s always good to have a different perspective on things,” said Reeve Noland.

