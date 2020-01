LITTLE CURRENT – Just after 7 pm Saturday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hayward and Vankoughnet streets in Little Current while walking his dog.

The pedestrian was taken to the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current with non-life threatening injuries. He was discharged with a broken foot. The dog had minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Zero to low visibility from the winter storm was a major factor in the accident. No charges were laid.