PEARL ROSE OLIVER MEYER July 29, 1934 – October 31, 2018

Pearl Rose Olive Meyer a resident of Mindemoya, died peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at the age of 84. Born to George and Violet Sawyer in Cochrane on July 29, 1934. Survived by husband Hank Meyer, daughter Patricia Meyer, and son David Meyer. Will be missed by grandchildren Danna Love, Nathan Love, Amy-Lee (David) Taylor. Great-grandchildren Kyla, Mason, Corbin and Hendrik. Sister of Lawrence (Mary) Sawyer (both predeceased), Joan (Gord) Witherspoon, Betty (Gene predeceased) Alger, Wayne (Jane) Sawyer, Calvin (Sharon) Sawyer. Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. Pearl spent her life caring for others. She worked as a nurse’s aid at the General Hospital in Chatham, Ontario, then was a stay at home mom to two children. Pearl and Hank then owned and operated a 20 bed nursing home in Wallaceburg, Ontario, before retiring to Manitoulin Island in 1985 to the Big Lake area on Lake Manitou. Family and friends gathered at Mindemoya Missionary Church. Visitation was Thursday, November 1 from 7 pm – 9 pm and Friday, November 2 from 10 am. Funeral Service was 11 am Friday, November 2, 2018. Pastor Ray Kloestra officiating. Burial at Mindemoya Cemetery. Donations to Manitoulin Centennial Manor Tree of Life or to Gideon Bibles. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca

