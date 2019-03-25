PAUL ANDREW TAIBOSSIGAI

aka ‘ZEETAAGUN AGOOKOOSH’

WIIGWAS JIMMAAN

August 15, 1985 – March 17, 2019

Paul Andrew Taibossigai, aka ‘Zeetaagun Agookoosh’, Wiigwas Jiimaan. Sunrise: August 15, 1985 to Sunset: March 17, 2019. Fondly remembered as ‘Zeetaagun’ by his family and friends. Proud father of baby Daniella and baby Carter Lee (both predeceased), Rydell and Tayt. Beloved son of Ivan and Christy. Cherished brother of Melanie, Lyndsay, Brittany (Brenden) and Vance. Loving uncle of Ayden, Raeya and George. Devoted partner of Anna. Grandson to Wilfred and Vicki (predeceased), Bertha and Ludger. Nephew to many, many uncles and aunties. Paul had a big heart and loved to make people laugh. He was an amazingly gifted fisherman, deer hunter, maple syrup harvester, and one of the best scone makers in M’Chigeeng. He enjoyed cooking, smoking fish, playing fastball, working on carpentry projects with his Dad, and doing anything outdoors. He was the kind of guy who would do anything for his family and friends. He had many jobs in construction and especially enjoyed his role as a tour guide at Great Spirit Circle Trail. Paul loved to share his knowledge and gifts with others and was often asked to provide teaching demonstrations with various community organizations. Most importantly, Paul’s pride and joy were his two ‘lil men, Rydell and Tayt, whom he loved with all his heart. Paul will be missed by many family and friends; his memories will live on in the hearts of everyone. Family and friends gathered at M’Chigeeng Community Complex for services. Visitation was from 5 pm on Tuesday, March 19. Funeral Service was at 11 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Burial at M’Chigeeng First Nation Cemetery. Donations to trust fund for his two boys would be appreciated. Make cheque payable to Lyndsay Taibossigai.

- Advertisement -