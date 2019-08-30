Patterson, Ense crowned as golf club champions

GORDON – Andrew Patterson and Norma Ense have been crowned as the 2019 Manitoulin Golf Club champions.

The two day, 36-hole event was played at Manitoulin Golf Club this past Saturday and Sunday.

In the ladies’ division, Norma Ense of M’Chigeeng First Nation took first place overall with a 36 hole total of 182 (96-86) to win by two strokes over Sharon MacDonald, who posted a score of 184. Taking third place was Sheila Bray.

Andrew Patterson won the men’s division by four strokes. Mr. Patterson, of Spring Bay, posted a 36-hole score of 166 (82-84). Nathan Byrd was second with 170 (88-82), while third place went to John Windsor who posted a total score of 171 (84-87). Fourth place went to Jack Clark at 176 (88-88) and fifth spot to Philip Harper, who posted a final score of 184 (85-99).