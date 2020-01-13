PATRICK TIMOTHY (TIM) STEPHENSON

March 25, 1963 – December 31, 2019

In loving memory of Tim Stephenson.

Our family chain has been broken

A link gone from our chain

Though we are parted

We know we will meet again

Some day we hope to meet you

Some day we know not when.

We shall meet in a better place

And never part again.

It’s not goodbye forever

It’s goodbye for now.

Love you always and forever.

Wife Deb, mother Pat (Jim deceased); sons Ryan, Rob and Clayton; brothers Ray (Irene), Harold (deceased). Rick, Ted, Line, Matt (Bonnie), Brenda (Andy), Peggy Ann (Jeff), Kim (Jason), George Strain (Alyson). Grandchildren Maddie, Parker, Payton and Mason. Many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bracebridge Legion, Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.