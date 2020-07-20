PATRICIA “PAT” JEAN HALL (NEE McCAULEY) December 31, 1936 – July 15, 2020

In loving memory of Patricia “Pat” Jean Hall, Pat passed away peacefully in Toronto at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Seward James Hall (predeceased Aug 2000). Loving mother of Derek Hall (Jodi), Kim Hall (Kathy) and Sherry Case (Dave). Cherished grandmother of Tory Hall (Amelia), Tristen Hall (Allison), Kristopher Hall, Kirby Hall, Tara Reckahn (Ray) and Tavis Case (Alisha). Loving great-grandmother of Jacob, Skylar, Desmond, Decland and Derek. Daughter of Pete and Jean McCauley (both predeceased). Sister of Frederick Peter McCauley (predeceased), Peggy Lumis (Glen), Pauline Martin (Wayne), Nancy Miller (predeceased) (Charlie), Mollie McCauley, Peter McCauley (predeceased) and Susan McCauley (Simon Girouard). She will be dearly missed by her cat Ginger, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Pat was born in Duncan B.C. and moved to Manitoulin as a young child. She loved the natural beauty of the Island and would always take the time to look and listen to everything around her. She was a kind and giving soul with a smile and a kind word for everyone she met. She was a strong voice and volunteer for her beloved community of Tehkummah. She wrote the Tehkummah Talk and Times in the Manitoulin Expositor for over 30 years and was a published poet. She owned and operated a restaurant where she was known to make the best burgers around. She drove a mail route where she acknowledged birthdays with a muffin, a note for someone ill, giving cookies to the dogs, while spreading flower seeds along the road. She had unwavering faith in her Lord, but her greatest love and joy was her family and her gift of music. Due to COVID restrictions services will be by invitation only. Donations in Pat’s memory can be made to the Tehkummah Fairview United Church 310B Highway 542A, Tehkummah, ON P0P 1H0; Mindemoya Hospital Auxillary, 2120A Hyw-551, Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0; Tehkummah Library, 456 Hwy 542A P.O. Box 24 Tehkummah, ON P0P 2C0.

MY PRAYER

Dear God, Grant me the power that I In my humble worth,

Do only good for others As I spend time on this earth.

Make me see the good in all So that my heart is pure,

As I walk along this path with you

My footsteps most secure.

Let me enjoy the beauty here

In this great land of ours,

And wonder at your wisdom,

As you balance life and powers.

And when it comes my time to leave

And find that other shore,

May only kind words echo back

As I walk through that door.

-Pat Hall