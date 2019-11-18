PATRICIA LYNN PHEASANT

“Beedahben”

February 1, 1990 to November 8, 2019

In loving memory of Patricia Lynn Pheasant of Wiikemkoong Unceded Territory and who resided in Sudbury, Ontario, passed into the spirit world on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 29 years. Patricia is survived by her loving children Kierra and Renee. Dear daughter of Deborah Pheasant of North Bay, Ontario. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Marcia Manitowabi (Walter) of North Bay, Misty Assinewai of Sudbury, and her twin sister Tricia Pheasant of Sudbury. Welcoming her into spirit world will be her late brother Marlon, her late sister Joy and her late Grandpa Rev. Isadore Pheasant. Patricia was a very humble and loving, honest soul, and her intentions for everyone were pure and genuine. She always went above and beyond for her friends and cared for and treated everyone as if they were family. Not a single person passed through her life without having a reason to smile. A heart could not be any more giving and loving than hers, and the world is a better place because of the lives she has touched. Her love will live on and through everyone she knew. Selfless and light hearted, loving and gentle, strong yet tender, in our hearts forever. If she had one word she could leave in our hearts, the word would be ‘believe’. Believe in yourself, believe in your journey, believe that you are precious enough and believe you were created to be exactly who you are, believe that life is an evolving, growing and learning experience.

Patricia rested at the South Bay Centre, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory from Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11 am. Funeral service was held at the South Bay Centre on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1 pm. Burial followed at the South Bay Cemetery.