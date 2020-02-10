PATRICIA GAIL LEESON

April 1, 1966 – February 8, 2020

In loving memory of a very special lady, Patricia Gail Leeson who was born on April 1, 1966 in Little Current. Gail passed away suddenly on February 8, 2020 at Health Sciences North at the age of 53 with her family by her side. Daughter of Edna and Glen Leeson (predeceased). Beloved sister of Cheryl (Bill) Batman, Glenda (predeceased) Doug Friesen, Wilberta Leeson, and Perry Leeson (Lynn Tooley). She will be forever missed by her kids: nieces: Kayla (Chad Martin), Sarah Friesen; nephews: Kyle Batman (Leeann Dumanski), Cory (Rhonda) Batman, Brion Friesen, Adam Leeson (Lindsay Auge); great-niece Abby Martin, and great-nephews Andrew Batman, Ashton Batman, Brandon Batman, Bryce Batman, Reed Martin, Kayleb Friesen, and Holden Leeson. Those who knew Gail well will remember her for wearing her beads “not necklaces” everywhere she went. She was a social butterfly in the community and a dancing queen as she loved all music and enjoyed dancing anywhere especially for the residents at the Manor every Thursday afternoon. Gail also loved the glitter and glamour of travelling. The more expensive the trip the better she liked it. She had the opportunity to travel across Canada and the Unites States, Mexico and the Caribbean countries. Gail was a busy girl, bowling with her Espanola Community Living friends on Mondays, foot appointments on Tuesdays, massages on Wednesdays, volunteering for music hour at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor on Thursdays, physiotherapy on Fridays, and the dump on Saturdays. Any spare minutes left in a week she would try to convince Sister Bert to take her somewhere else. Gail spent many hours taking pictures with her iPhone and iPad, looking at her Facebook, and writing and sending cards to her kids and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather at Island Funeral Home for a Celebration of her Life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 with visitation starting at 1 pm followed by the celebration service at 3 pm. Burial in the spring. The family would appreciate donations in memory of Gail to go to her favourite dancing spot, the Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary, the Manitoulin Centennial Manor Tree-of Lights, or a charity of your choice. Gail left this world and pursued her next journey during a beautiful sunset on the horizon followed by the brightest full moon so that she could find her way.