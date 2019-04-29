PATRICIA BROWN

September 24, 1952 – April 22, 2019

Patricia Brown of Burk’s Falls, passed away peacefully at Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville on Monday, April 22, 2019. Patricia Brown, beloved wife of Ray, was in her 67th year. Loving mother of James (Monique), Darrin and George Brown. Proud grandmother of Katrina, Kayden and Wesley. Patricia is survived by her sister Lynda Ferguson (Linda), brother Don Ferguson (Jane) and will be fondly remembered by all of her family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk’s Falls and service details will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Algonquin Grace Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com.