PATRICIA ANNE LOOSEMORE

October 17, 1933 – September 1, 2019

The family sadly announces the passing of Patricia Anne (Pat) Loosemore at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current on September 1, 2019. Pat is survived by her brother Harry and his wife Laurine of Killarney. Predeceased by her parents Ruby and Norbert Loosemore and brothers Peter, Jerry (Evelyn) (predeceased), Micheal and Jim. She will be sadly missed by sisters-in-law Vivian, Ann and Bernice as well as many nieces and nephews. Pat was born in Little Current, the second child and only daughter of Norbert Loosemore and Ruby Patterson. She was raised in Killarney, Ontario until 1944 when she and her brothers Peter, Jerry and Harry moved with the family to Little Current. Brothers Michael and Jim were born later to complete the family. Pat attended elementary school in Killarney and Little Current and also high school in Little Current. In 1954 she graduated as a Registered Practical Nurse in Fort William, ON (now Thunder Bay, ON) and was class valedictorian. After graduation Pat worked in hospitals in Little Current, Chapleau, Collingwood, Falls Church and Virginia, as well as being a camp counselor in the Easter Seal camps for children with handicaps for four summers. Three years were spent at Woodeden, outside of London, Ontario and one summer at Blue Mountain, near Collingwood, Ontario. Following that Pat spent four years in Falls Church, Virginia and following her return to Ontario she worked in Newmarket, Ontario. While there she was active in the scouting movement and was “Akela” of a cub pack for several years. Some fond memories she had were of a weekend camping with 24 active little boys. In 1975 Pat returned to Little Current because of health problems and was forced to leave the full- time workforce. However, Pat did a considerable amount of volunteer work, including a year with the then Manitoulin Recreation Commission which led to full-time/ part-time work. She volunteered in the public school library and the old tourist information booth. Pat was one of the senior volunteers in the information booth aboard the MS Chi Cheemaun and had good sailing for five years, unlike the other volunteers who got stuck on the Tobermory side, sans the toothbrush and nightgown because of bad weather. Working life took another turn when Pat was approached by an editor of the Sudbury Star who wanted her to become an area correspondent for them. Pat was active in writing and photography for the Star for the next ten years. She also had articles appear in the Elliott Lake Standard, Manitoulin Expositor and the Gore Bay Recorder. Pat was also employed by the Welcome Centre in Little Current the first year it opened. Pat also spent a year as a member of the Council of Consumers, which held their meetings in Queen’s Park. Pat retired to Little Current Place in 1991 and became very involved in her family’s genealogy. Through two researchers in England she was able to trace her family back to Southern England in the mid-1200s even though the first registered persons were not noted until 1520. As per Pat’s wishes there will be no services. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Pat can be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxillary.

