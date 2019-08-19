PATRICIA ANN BEBONANG

“PATSY”

January 22, 1961 – August 12, 2019

In Loving Memory of Patricia Ann Bebonang “Patsy”, January 22, 1961 to Monday, August 12, 2019. Patsy passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya at the age of 58. Beloved mother of Jane Jolena, Marcel, and Joshua. Doting grandma of Carson (Olivia) and Shayne. Remembered by siblings Lorraine, Carol, Patrick (Amy), Kerry, Tina (Henry). Godmother of Dougie Neganoban-Migwans. Partner and best friend of Godfrey Otosquaiob. Predeceased by parents Desiree Bebonang and Lawrence Migwans; Francis, her sweetheart and father to their son Shane; and sisters Mabel, Caroline, and Brenda. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. When Patsy was a child she loved being free to climb trees, play with friends and just have fun. Patsy loved people’s company and would always invite friends and family into her home to visit and share a cup of tea. Patsy enjoyed having a drink with her siblings and having a good time. She also loved to crochet, do puzzles and bingo scratch tickets. Patsy was a talented scone maker. She surprised us with her knowledge and usage of power tools and she loved going for rides. Patsy always enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, Carson and Shayne. Visitation was Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 45 Mnaawnkwad Drive which began at 6 pm. Funeral Mass was Friday, August 16, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church at 11 am. Burial at M’Chigeeng Community Cemetery.