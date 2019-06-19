Pat Costigan named Central Manitoulin Ward 3 Citizen of the Year

SANDFIELD – Pat Costigan was visibly shaken when she realized that the Big Lake Women’s Institute was honouring her with the Ward 3 Citizen of the Year Award. The event took place at the Big Lake Community Centre, formerly the Old School, in Sandfield on June 15.

Ward 3 councillor Linda Farquhar spoke to the members of Ms. Coatigan’s many attributes, saying, “During her time here, Pat is actively involved in our community and helps in any way she can. When it comes to the fish dinner in July and the steak dinner held in August, Pat can be found working in the kitchen, doing dishes, clearing tables, or whatever job is needing her help. Pat has been a very active member and valuable member of the Central Manitoulin Historical Society and also the Mindemoya museum. Over the years, she has helped with organizing the history of all the old houses and barns in our area and recording this information in large binders at the museum.”

“For the past few years, Pat has spent many winter hours gathering historical information by computer for three sections of houses in the town of Mindemoya. This information has been known as Jean’s Walk, named after the late Jean Williamson of Mindemoya who was very active on the historical society. In the summer months, Pat will give a tour to a group of people interested in the history of the homes in Mindemoya. Last year, Jean’s Walk was made into a video which Pat presented at our Women’s Institute district annual meeting.

Pat also belongs to the Lake Manitou Area Association, a group concerned with the health of Lake Manitou.

In her other home in Kitchener, Pat belongs to the Waterloo Historical Society. She has also been a member of the Local Architectural Conservation Advisory Committee (LACAC), an organization protecting historically significant buildings.

“Always cheerful, always willing, always interested in memories from the past, all reasons I think Pat should receive the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award.”

Central Manitoulin Mayor Richard Stephens and CAO/Clerk Ruth Frawley were also at the ceremony.

“Pat is a very esteemed lady,” said Mayor Stephens, “part of our community, very involved. She fits into every little groove to make things fit.”

Mayor Stephens also brought greetings and a congratulatory certificate from Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Mike Mantha. He assured Ms. Costigan that she will also be receiving certificates of appreciation from the municipality and MP Carol Hughes.