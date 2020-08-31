ORMA FERGUSON

(nee Hembruff)

June 26, 1928 – August 26, 2020

In loving memory of Orma Ferguson who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor on August 26, 2020. Loving wife of Russ (predeceased). Mother to Micheal (predeceased) (Dorothy), Tom (Judy), Stan (Beth), Linda (Steve) and David (predeceased). Grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Orma’s life should not be measured in years, months, days and hours. Instead, we celebrate a life that was measured by the hundred cups of flour that went into her butter tarts, ginger bread cookies and squares; the tens of thousands of knits and purls that made up her sweaters, afghans and socks; and the millions of laughs that she enjoyed while being lovingly teased, as she card-sharped grandchildren at cribbage, and enjoyed a G and T with her friends. She will be missed by her extended family and friends. A private celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Manitoulin Centennial Auxilary or Tree of Lights. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.