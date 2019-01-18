OPP to meet with council on dog concerns

MINDEMOYA—Representatives of the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will meet with Gordon/Barrie Island council to see what can be done to resolve an issue with dogs running at large in the township.

“I won’t name names, but it’s an issue as to whose responsibility it is to control dogs running loose in the municipality,” said Lee Hayden, reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island after a council meeting last week. “We have a bylaw in place for dog control, but there is a grey area on who is to enforce this.”

Reeve Hayden pointed out there is currently no licenced dog pound on Manitoulin Island. He said council has heard from local residents about dogs running at large or through letters to council on the concerns.

Gordon/Barrie Island councillor John Turner brought the issue forward at a meeting of the Manitoulin Community Police Advisory Committee (CPAC) last week. “This is an ongoing issue, and the OPP has been involved. We have a problem with dogs running at large. We are asking for clarification as the OPP has been contacted with details on numerous incidents.” He said the OPP has said up to now it is the municipality responsibility to enforce the rules prohibiting the running at large of dogs, and the municipality understands that it is a police responsibility.

“We enforce the Dog Liability Act,” said OPP Acting Inspector Megan Cavanagh, Detachment Commander of the Manitoulin OPP.

“We have had (OPP) officers tell the municipality they are responsible to enforce the issue of dogs running loose,” said Councillor Turner.

Inspector Cavanagh said she the OPP would like the opportunity to sit down with the township council to discuss this issue and work toward resolving it.

“We would like that,” said Councillor Turner, “and to get this resolved. This will not work out well for anyone the way it is going.”