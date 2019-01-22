OPP seek public’s assistance in locating missing Mindemoya woman

(MINDEMOYA, ON) – On January 21, 2019, at approximately 6:00p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing female from Mindemoya, Ontario.

OPP investigation has revealed that Vanessa ATAWISH, 29-years-old, was last seen on January 20, 2019, in the evening, at a residence in Mindemoya, Ontario.

ATAWISH is described as:

Indigenous

Approximately 5’8″ tall

Medium build

Approximately 160 pounds

Short black hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of two red dragons in the shape of a heart on her neck

Tattoo of “Robert” written on the right side of her neck

A long purple winter coat with high fuzzy collar

Faded blue jeans

Light brown winter boots

A photograph is not available at this time.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help to locate her

.Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.