OPP seek assistance in locating missing 14 yr old Espanola boy

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Manitoulin Detachment responded to a report of a missing male from the Espanola, Ontario area.

OPP Investigation has revealed that Cole HICKEY, a 14 year old male has not been heard from since November 15, 2019. He is described as white, approximately 5′ 3″ tall, slim build, 140 pounds, fair complexion, medium length light brown wavy hair, brown eyes, no facial hair, wears glasses or contact lenses.

He was last seen wearing a cream coloured hoodie with a large black parka type jacket and beige shoes. He has a red and grey backpack and he is travelling on foot.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are asking the public’s help to locate him. Anyone with information or may know the whereabouts of Cole HICKEY is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.