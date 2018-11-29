OPP searches for driver in Little Current hit and run

LITTLE CURRENT—A 57-year-old woman was sent to the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current with non-life threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck while jogging on Friday, November 23. The impact caused the victim to be hurled 10 feet onto Manitowaning Road at Draper Street where she laid, hurt, while the truck sped away.

This is the second hit and run in the area in four months. On July 20, a Sheguiandah woman was struck by a car and left, gravely injured, on the roadside. The driver, David Doucette, was later arrested and charged with ‘driving while ability impaired causing bodily harm.’

Police investigation revealed that at approximately 4:45 pm on November 23, the Little Current jogger was crossing the intersection when a pick-up truck failed to stop at the stop sign on Draper Street. The pedestrian was struck by the truck and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She is currently recovering at home with a severe concussion, broken wrist and stitches.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or SudburyCrimeStoppers.com. where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.