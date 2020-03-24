OPP report first COVID-19 presumptive positive member

(ORILLIA, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is confirming its first uniform member has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Following their doctor’s instructions, the member is in isolation at their home and is recovering. We wish them a speedy recovery. Their family and colleagues are in our thoughts.

The OPP member presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19 serves the Nipissing West Detachment area in northeastern Ontario. The member’s name and specific work location is being withheld to respect their privacy. The OPP was made aware of the diagnosis on March 21.

Given increased testing and interventions underway, additional presumptive positive diagnoses are expected across Ontario. The OPP and its members are not immune.

The OPP remains committed to the health and safety of our members and will continue to make decisions that help us limit the spread of COVID-19 in the communities we serve.

Visit the OPP website news section for more information to help limit COVID-19 transmission.