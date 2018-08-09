OPP release Civic Long Weekend charges and casualties

The weekend marked the highest number of fatal road incidents since the 2011 August long weekend.

A three-year-old girl died after being struck by a pick-up truck in Lambton County.

A six-year-old girl was killed after the passenger vehicle in which she was travelling was involved in a collision with a transport truck in Caledon.

A 22-year-old man died following a collision between his motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 427 in southern Ontario.

A second motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving lost control near Killaloe.

A 28-year-old man succumbed to his injuries following a single vehicle crash on the shoulder of Highway 400 in Tay Township.

A 64-year-old man died in southern Ontario after driving the wrong way (southbound) on Highway 404 resulted in a head-on collision with a northbound vehicle. The driver of the northbound vehicle received serious injuries in the crash.

With its data now finalized, the OPP laid 511 Move Over charges during its four-day Move Over campaign. There were 413 charges during the 2017 campaign and 471 charges the previous year (2016).

The OPP laid 8,566 traffic-related charges over the weekend. A total of 5,070 charges were for speeding, with officers laying an additional 136 street racing/stunt driving charges against motorists who were caught driving more than 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.