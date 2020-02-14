OPP officer arrested for impaired

(SUDBURY, ON) – On February 14, 2020 at approximately 1:50 a.m., members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 at Long Lake Road in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The investigation revealed the driver had been consuming alcohol and after failing a roadside test was subsequently transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

Robert MCKNIGHT, 32-years-of-age, has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) and,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is a member of the OPP and is currently in his eighth year serving at the Manitoulin OPP Detachment. The officer was off-duty at the time of the collision. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 25, 2020 in Sudbury.