OPP looking for public assistance after injured dog found in Billings Twp

(KAGAWONG, ON) – On Thursday, November 8, 2018, members from the Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a report of an injured dog in Billings Township, Ontario.

Through an investigation, officers determined that the dog had been injured on November 7, 2018. As a result of its injuries, the dog was euthanized.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.