OPP looking for driver of Fail to Remain collision

Investigation revealed that at approximately 4:45 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing the intersection, when a pick-up truck failed to stop at the stop sign on Draper Street. The pedestrian was struck by the pick-up truck and subsequently transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.