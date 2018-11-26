OPP looking for driver of Fail to Remain collision

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Friday, November 23, 2018, the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a fail to remain collision at the intersection of Draper Street and Manitowaning Road in Little Current, Ontario.
Investigation revealed that at approximately 4:45 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing the intersection, when a pick-up truck failed to stop at the stop sign on Draper Street. The pedestrian was struck by the pick-up truck and subsequently transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.