OPP looking for assistance with Fail to Remain

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On Friday, October 26, 2018 at approximately 6:55 a.m., members from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Espanola Fire Department, and the Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle, in a parking lot, on Centre Street in the Town of Espanola, Ontario.

Investigation revealed that the driver of what is believed to be a white vehicle, struck a cyclist in the parking lot, and left the scene without identifying themselves. The cyclist was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Manitoulin-Espanola OPP is looking for public assistance in locating and identifying the driver and the white vehicle.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.