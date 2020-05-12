OPP lay impaired charges following accident

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On May 9, 2020, at approximately 11:06 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Green Bush Road in NEMI Township.

Investigation revealed that a motor vehicle was travelling westbound when it lost control, struck several fence posts and caught fire in a field. Officers determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

As a result, Ethan VAUTOUR, 19-years-old, from NEMI Township was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released by way of an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 29, 2020.