OPP lay charges following a family dispute in NEMI

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On April 25, 2020, at approximately 10:39 p.m. officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a family dispute in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Township (NEMI).

As a result of the investigation, a 30-years-old man, from NEMI Township was arrested and charged with:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Fail to Comply with Recognizance – two counts, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC; and

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, on July 8, 2020.