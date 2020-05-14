OPP lay additional charges in relation to sexual assaults at last year’s Country Fest

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:10 a.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a female with injuries at the Country Fest Fairgrounds in Little Current.

On April 8, 2020, the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit arrested and charged a 17-year-old youth from Whitefish River First Nation.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, on May 13, 2020, the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit arrested and charged the same 17-year-old youth from Whitefish River First Nation with the following:

Sexual Assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC) (2 counts); and

Assault contrary to section 266 of the CC.

The identity of the young person charged in this investigation is protected under authority of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) and as such will not be released.

The accused was release on a Youth Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay.