OPP investigating two sexual assaults at Country Fest in Little Current

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:10 a.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and the Manitoulin-Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a female with injuries at the Country Fest Fairgrounds in Little Current, Ontario.

The investigation has since revealed that a female in attendance at the music festival was walking back to her campsite when she was assaulted by an unknown male. She was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While police were investigating the initial incident they received a second complaint at the fairgrounds regarding an assault on another female.

Police believe the two events are linked and are seeking to identify one suspect described as:

Male

Thin Build

Approximately 5’11”

Approximately 19 years old

Dark Hair, Short on sides and longer on top

The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit. Any person with information regarding these events are being asked to please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.