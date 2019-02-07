OPP investigating fatal fire in Green Bush

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On February 4, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were requested to check on the well-being of a male at a residence in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands, Ontario. Officers were unable to reach the location due to inclement weather and remote location.

On February 5, 2019, Manitoulin OPP, with the assistance of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), and the OPP North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), located a burned structure, under snow. On February 6, 2019, with the assistance of the North East Region Canine Unit (K9), suspected human remains were located inside the structure.

The investigation is continuing by Members of the Manitoulin OPP Detachment, Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner, and The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

- Advertisement -

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed. Information will be released as it becomes available.