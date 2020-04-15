OPP investigating after person(s) cut off lock at Chikanishing Trail

(KILLARNEY, ON) – On April 14, 2020 at 10:10 a.m., members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a mischief at the Killarney Provincial Park.

Investigation revealed unknown person(s) cut the lock off the access gate on Chikanishing Creek Road, off of Highway 637, which is the access to the Chikanishing Trail. Culprits also damaged the roadway.

There are signs posted at all access points to the Killarney Provincial Park indicating the park is closed.

Officers would like to remind the public that as a result of the declaration of emergency, Ontario’s Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves are closed to the public until further notice. Those who are not compliant with the law, may be charged with:

Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency, contrary to section 7.0.11(1)(a) of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and face a fine of $750; and/or

Unlawfully use land, contrary to section 13(2) of the Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Act (PPCRA), with a fine of $155; and/or

Enter premises when entry prohibited, contrary to section 2(1)(a)(i) of the Trespass to Property Act (TPA), and a fine of $65.00.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this mischief, to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.