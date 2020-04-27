OPP investigate domestic dispute in Manitowaning

(MANITOWANING, ON) – On April 26, 2020 at approximately 6:32 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Manitowaning.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old, from Sudbury, was arrested and charged with:

Fail to Comply with Recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay in July. The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.