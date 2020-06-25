OPP focusing on week-long Canada Day traffic initiative

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Saturday, June 27th, 2020 marks the first day of a week-long Canada Day traffic initiative ending on Sunday July 5, 2020. Members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be patrolling the highways and waterways focussing on the “Big Four” offences and on “Lifesaving Equipment”.

The “Big Four” consists of alcohol/drug impaired driving, inattentive driving, aggressive driving and lack of occupant restraint use. These high-risk behaviours account for the majority of motor vehicle collision fatalities.

It’s important to know that impaired operation of a vessel on water or an ATV on a trail, carries the same fines and penalties as a vehicle on the highway. Also, “Lifesaving Equipment” for your vessel starts with your Personal Floatation Device (PFD) which must be of an approved type and appropriate size for each individual on the boat. The OPP will be taking a combined approach of education and enforcement during the campaign for this holiday.

Covid-19 restrictions are slowly lifting so more people including children may be out enjoying the weather. Please do your part to slow down, drive sober, create distance and drive safely so everyone can arrive at their destinations and enjoy time together.

Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).