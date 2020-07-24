OPP Community Street Crime Unit execute warrant in Sagamok

(SAGAMOK FIRST NATION, ON) – On July 22, 2020, at approximately 7:59 p.m., members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit and the Anishinabek Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence on Wasacom Drive in Sagamok First Nation.

Officers seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be: Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Crystal Methamphetamine. Several stolen items were recovered as well as a quantity of cash. The street value of the drugs, cash and recovered stolen property seized is approximately $4,038.

As a result of the investigation, two people were arrested and charged.

27 year old woman from Sagamok First Nation, was charged with:

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – two counts, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA; and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice – Bail Court (video conferencing) on July 24, 2020, in Sudbury.

38 year old man from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Posession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA; and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs – two counts, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola, on September 14, 2020.