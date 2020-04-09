OPP charge youth with 2019 sexual assault that occurred at Manitoulin Country Fest

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:10 a.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a female with injuries at the Country Fest Fairgrounds in Little Current.

While police were investigating the initial incident they received a second complaint at the fairgrounds regarding an assault on another female. Two additional victims reported assaults at the same location.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, on April 8, 2020, the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit arrested and charged a 17-year-old youth from Whitefish River First Nation with the following:

Sexual Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 272(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the CC; and

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC.

The identity of the young person charged in this investigation is protected under authority of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) and as such will not be released.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice – Bail Court (video conferencing) in Gore Bay.