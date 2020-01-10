OPP charge woman with malicious holiday greetings

(GORE BAY, ON) – On December 19, 2019, members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous complaints from residents of Gore Bay, Ontario. The residents reported receiving greeting cards containing offensive messages, in the mail, from an unknown person.

As a result of the investigation, Tracie THOMAS, 49-years-old, from Niagara Falls, Ontario has been charged with:

Mailing Obscene Matter – 20 counts, contrary to section 168 of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Criminal Harassment – Threatening Conduct – 20 counts, contrary to section 264(2)(d) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of Justice in Gore Bay, on February 19, 2020.