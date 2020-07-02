OPP charge two Island teens following June 23 sexual assault

(CENTRAL MANITOULIN TOWNSHIP, ON) – On June 23, 2020 members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a sexual assault that had occurred in the early morning hours at a residence in Central Manitoulin Township.

Search warrants were executed with the assistance of the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit and the Sault Ste. Marie Forensic Identification Services Unit (FIS) and the Sudbury OPP, leading to the arrest of two persons.

As a result, an 18-year-old resident of Carnarvon Township, was arrested and charged with:

Sexual Assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Extortion contrary to section 346(1.1)(b) of the CC, and

Forcible Confinement contrary to section 279(2) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in September, in the Town of Gore Bay.

A second 18-year-old resident of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands, was also arrested and charged with:

Sexual Assault contrary to section 271 of the CC.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in September, in the Town of Gore Bay.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of either accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.