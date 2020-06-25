OPP charge impaired driver

(MCKERROW, ON) – On June 19, 2020, at approximately 12:05 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in McKerrow.

Police located the vehicle and determined the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages.

As a result of the investigation, Neil ROLLIN, 46-years-old, of Toronto was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC,

Driving While under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) (three counts), and

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on September 14, 2020.