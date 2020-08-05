OPP charge impaired ATV driver

(GORE BAY, ON) – On August 2, 2020, at approximately 8:32 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Highway 540, Gordon Township.

It was reported that MVC involved a driver that was ejected from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and had non-life threatening injuries. With the assistance of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) the driver was transported to hospital.

Police continued their investigation at the hospital where officers conducted a mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) on the driver which registered a “Fail” resulting in further tests.

As a result of the investigation, William BORTON, 31-years-old, of Gordon Township was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on October 7, 2020.

The driver was served with a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS).