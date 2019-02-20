OPP bonspiel raises $1,655 for Manitoulin Centennial Manor

LITTLE CURRENT—The Manitoulin Centennial Manor is the benefactor of a $1,655 donation from the annual Manitoulin-Espanola OPP Spiel, held last Wednesday at the Little Current Curling Club.

“This event is organized by the OPP and Don Wilkin, Al Haner and Randy Dedman were the main organizers,” said OPP Community Services Officer Marie Ford. “It’s driven by the OPP but members of the public are welcome to participate.”

Every year, the organizers choose the organization that will receive the proceeds of the event. This year, as with last year, the fundraising went to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor for its Another Step Forward flooring replacement campaign.

“There’s 16 teams and the main fundraising is the entry fee from the teams,” said OPP Special Constable Mr. Wilkin. “It costs $25 per person, so $100 per team.”

The curling club also added its coffee and bar tips into the total donation.

“Orr’s Valu Mart donated all the pizzas for lunch, and the napkins. They did last year, too. That’s a big part of our success because when we have to buy lunch it cuts into the proceeds,” Mr. Wilkin said.

Manor administrator Michelle Bond and director of care Tamara Beam were present to help serve the lunch. Manor board member Aurel Rivet said the public benefits from initiatives such as this.

“All the fundraising that is done is for necessary items, so by raising the money this way it does not have to go on property owners’ tax bills,” Mr. Rivet said. He added that Wendy Gauthier is the Manor’s fundraising chair and has been involved with fundraising for the call bell system for residents’ rooms, ceiling lifts and now the flooring replacement campaign.

“Over the last two to three years, she’s raised around $250,000,” Mr. Rivet said. Last year, the curling bonspiel donated a similar amount to the flooring replacement campaign as well.

“We’re very grateful to be the recipient of these proceeds,” said Ms. Gauthier.

Mr. Rivet participated in the bonspiel as well.

“I didn’t do very well at the curling, myself,” he chuckled. “There were 16 teams, and some were stronger than others, but that’s always expected.”

The Manor was not the only big winner of the event. The Barb Sheppard’s rink took the victory in the 9 am draw and the Dan Esposto rink emerged victorious in the 11 am draw.