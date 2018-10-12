OPP asking the public to avoid Panache Lake Road in Espanola

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Members from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently conducting an investigation on Panache Lake Road, Espanola, Ontario. The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit are assisting with the investigation.
The OPP are asking the public to avoid the Industrial area of Panache Lake Road, while officers conduct their investigation.
Updates will be provided when more information becomes available. The OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance at this time.
