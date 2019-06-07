OPP arrest impaired driver on HWY 17

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On June 3, 2019, at approximately 7:05 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to several traffic complaints about the same vehicle on Highway 17 in the Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers, Ontario.



Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Investigation revealed that the driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs. Suspected oxycodone was seized.



As a result of the investigation, Guy RANGER, 46-years-old, from Hanmer, Ontario, has been charged with:



Operation While Prohibited, contrary to section 320.18 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Operation While Impaired – Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA); and

Driving While Under Suspension – two counts, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Provincial Court of Justice in Espanola, on August 19, 2019.



The OPP would like to thank the members of the public who called to report the traffic complaints.



If you suspect someone is driving or about to drive impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, call 9-1-1 and report it.