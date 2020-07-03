OPG withdraws its application to build low-level nuclear waste repository near Lake Huron

“What wonderful news,” stated Mike Wilton of Dominion Bay, responding to the news last...

KINCARDINE - News last week that Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has withdrawn its application for a construction licence filed with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) to build a deep geological repository (DGR) in Kincardine on the shores of Lake Huron was welcome news to local and area residents.

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.