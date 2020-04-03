Ontario schools will remain closed in April

Province announces more learn-at-home supports
SUDBURY - Like most of the world, the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) is going through uncharted waters when it comes to rolling out online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that this is not going to be easy, but we will do the very best we can,” stated Norm Blaseg, director of the RDSB, in an interview with the Recorder late l...
Sorry, you have encountered our paywall
Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.
If you would like to subscribe please click here.
If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.