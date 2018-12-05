Ontario revamps outdoors card, licences

ONTARIO—The provincial government has launched a new way for hunters and anglers across the province to get their Outdoors Cards and hunting and fishing licencing products.

“Our government is making life easier and allowing you to get outdoors quicker,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “We have launched a new licencing service that makes it easier to buy hunting and fishing licences. It was designed with hunters and anglers in mind.”

The new licencing service is easy to use with new mobile features and a single Outdoors Card. Gone are the days of needing a licence plus an Outdoors Card.

It can be accessed online at huntandfishontario.com, at participating ServiceOntario locations or at one of over 700 licence issuers across the province. Use it now to purchase Outdoors Cards, fishing licences and small game licences.

“We’ve improved our service so you can get out on the lake or into the woods in less time by purchasing licences from the comfort of home,” said Minister Yakabuski. “Interacting with your government should be seamless, and we’ve replaced the old service with one that serves everyone in the province.”

For more information on the new fish and wildlife licencing service, please visit Ontario.ca/OutdoorsCard.

The province also recently announced its plan to honour past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces by amending fishing regulations so veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members can enjoy free recreational fishing by early 2019.