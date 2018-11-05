(Toronto, ON, November 5, 2018) – Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald acknowledges the third annual Treaties Recognition Week in Ontario, encouraging people of all ages in Ontario to learn more about the our original relationships and agreements.

Prior to contact by European settlers, First Nations were sovereign and self-governing Nations. Post contact, First Nations and various European Nations, made Treaties, those Treaties, to this day affirm our nationhood and jurisdiction. The Treaties made between the various Nations recognize our Rights and Title and they set out the terms of a relationship that will go on forever, ‘as long as the sun shines, the grass grows and the rivers flow.’ First Nations are Rights holders, and Treaties are not just historical documents; but are living international arrangements that affirm our sovereign relationships. It’s important to remember that we are all treaty people, with equal responsibility to uphold these sacred relationships. Indeed, freedom, prosperity and all good things in Ontario exist because of Treaties. The underlying spirit and intent was to share lands and resources with newcomers and we have certainly been honourable in this regard.

“Treaties Recognition week represents the opportunity for all Ontarian’s to become better informed as to the original relationships that were cultivated and our true shared history. It’s through these Treaty educational awareness initiatives, that we can create a stronger tomorrow through our efforts today. I hope that we’ll create a future where we respect and stand together shoulder to shoulder, paddling in the same direction for the benefit of all our Peoples. I highly encourage everyone to embrace and learn about the original relationship’s that govern this land, as the Treaty’s made hundreds of years past, are as relevant today as they were yesterday. I wish good learning to all!” said Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald.

The Treaties Recognition Week Act, 2016 introduced and passed with the support of all parties, designates the first week of November each year as Treaties Recognition Week. The first legislation of its kind in Canada, Treaties Recognition Week provides a recurring opportunity for teachers to plan learning activities about treaties during the school year and will help promote awareness of treaties in the broader public. Chiefs of Ontario will use social media this week to distribute daily Treaty awareness links, and resources.

Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald