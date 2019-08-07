Ontario Parks launches 30 X 30 Challenge to get people outdoors

QUEEN’S PARK – The Ontario Government is encouraging people all across the province to join the Ontario Parks 30 x 30 Challenge and spend 30 minutes outside in nature every day for the month of August to improve their health and well-being, as part of the Healthy Parks Healthy People movement.

“Spending time in nature has a significant positive impact on our health and happiness,” said Jeff Yurek, minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, in a release announcing this year’s challenge. “The 30 x 30 Challenge is an excellent way to kickstart a habit that supports a healthy lifestyle. From taking a walk to going on a bike ride with your family, there are lots of outdoor activities you can take part in this August. I encourage everyone to join me to participate in the challenge and enjoy exploring our many provincial parks and green spaces across Ontario.”

Researchers at Trent University surveyed participants in last year’s 30 x 30 Challenge to find out more about the health benefits of spending time in nature. After completing the challenge, they reported significantly improved health benefits, including an overall boost in their mood.

Ontario is working to provide people with more opportunities to enjoy provincial parks and increase recreational opportunities while protecting the natural environment, as committed to in the ‘Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan.’