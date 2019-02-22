Ontario Northland hopes to see increased ridership

The Recorder

MANITOULIN—While they would like to see the number of passengers using the regular bus service provided between Manitoulin Island and Sudbury increase, Ontario Northland is pleased with the response so far.

“We have had the bus service in place for Manitoulin Island to Sudbury for almost a year now, as of this April,” Renee Baker, communications manager with Ontario Northland, told The Recorder last week.

“On average we have had 13 riders per day,” Ms. Baker told the Recorder. “Obviously, you always want to see increased ridership, the bus can hold up to 50 passengers, but this is still in its infancy; the service started less than a year ago. We hope to see an increase in ridership in the future.”

Ontario Northland had expanded its bus service to Manitoulin in April 2017. The new route makes transportation easier for residents of Manitoulin Island by providing weekday return service to Sudbury with connections beyond.

The service provides passengers from Manitoulin the ability to attend medical appointments in the afternoon (in Sudbury) and return home the same evening. Tracy MacPhee, director of passenger operations at Ontario Northland said at the time the service is ideal for passengers travelling for medical reasons, shopping, school or family visits.