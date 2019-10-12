One person in hospital with life threatening injuries following fire in Providence Bay

(PROVIDENCE BAY, ON) – On October 12, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Central Manitoulin Emergency Services were called to a fire and reports of an explosion on McNevin Street in Providence Bay.

Two people were injured in the fire and brought to hospital. One person sustained minor injuries and has since been released from hospital and the other person sustained life-threatening injuries.

The OPP is holding the scene at this time. Police are being assisted by the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA).

The investigation is continuing.